Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] stock Initiated by Lake Street analyst, price target now $7

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.20%. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Assertio Holdings, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs and options were granted as inducements material to each such individual’s entry into employment with Assertio in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs and options are subject to such employees’ continued service relationship with the Company, terms and conditions substantially identical to those set forth in the Company’s 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan and the award agreements pursuant to which they were granted. The options have an exercise price of $3.45 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Assertio’s common stock on the grant date. The RSUs and options vest equally annually over three years beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date.

Over the last 12 months, ASRT stock rose by 9.45%. The one-year Assertio Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.81. The average equity rating for ASRT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $264.57 million, with 93.11 million shares outstanding and 87.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, ASRT stock reached a trading volume of 5512308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASRT shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASRT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ASRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.20. With this latest performance, ASRT shares dropped by -13.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.01 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Assertio Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.18 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Assertio Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +70.17.

Return on Total Capital for ASRT is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.80. Additionally, ASRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] managed to generate an average of $3,654,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ASRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ASRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ASRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.