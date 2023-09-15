Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Revenue clocked in at $26.58 billion, down -0.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.11%. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM that AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference at 11:40 a.m. BST on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Peter H. Griffith, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen’s business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen’s website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen’s Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Over the last 12 months, AMGN stock rose by 15.62%. The one-year Amgen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.39. The average equity rating for AMGN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $137.58 billion, with 535.00 million shares outstanding and 533.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, AMGN stock reached a trading volume of 3071789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $258.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 65.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

AMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.72 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.60, while it was recorded at 260.20 for the last single week of trading, and 244.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amgen Inc. Fundamentals:

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

AMGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 1.69%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.