why DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.94

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DV] closed the trading session at $28.60 on 09/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.40, while the highest price level was $30.125. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:05 AM that DoubleVerify to Participate in Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference.

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the following investor conference:.

Citi’s 2023 Global Technology ConferenceFriday, September 8, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.24 percent and weekly performance of -10.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, DV reached to a volume of 3230860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DV shares is $44.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for DV in the course of the last twelve months was 74.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.40.

DV stock trade performance evaluation

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.76. With this latest performance, DV shares dropped by -12.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.57, while it was recorded at 30.61 for the last single week of trading, and 30.23 for the last 200 days.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.65 and a Gross Margin at +75.20. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.56.

Return on Total Capital for DV is now 7.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.55. Additionally, DV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] managed to generate an average of $47,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]: Institutional Ownership

