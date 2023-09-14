why Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $126.35

Crown Castle Inc. [NYSE: CCI] closed the trading session at $97.44 on 09/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $96.731, while the highest price level was $98.51. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Crown Castle to Present at the Bank of America 2023 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.16 percent and weekly performance of -1.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, CCI reached to a volume of 3423244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $126.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CCI stock trade performance evaluation

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.65 for Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.62, while it was recorded at 98.65 for the last single week of trading, and 123.99 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.23 and a Gross Margin at +46.36. Crown Castle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.98.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 375.35. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 359.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] managed to generate an average of $335,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Crown Castle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc. go to -5.13%.

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.