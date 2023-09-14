why Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.46

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.99 during the day while it closed the day at $2.96. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Optimum Announces Elton Hart as Vice President, General Manager of Mid Atlantic Area.

Hart now leads local sales, operations, and engagement efforts across Optimum’s West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and North Carolina footprint.

Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV, and phone services, today announces the appointment of Elton Hart as Vice President, General Manager of the company’s Mid Atlantic Area serving West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

Altice USA Inc. stock has also loss -4.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATUS stock has declined by -3.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.91% and lost -35.65% year-on date.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $1.35 billion, with 454.73 million shares outstanding and 394.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 2962044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $4.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

ATUS stock trade performance evaluation

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -14.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.54 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.39. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 7.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.79. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $17,688 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 6.40%.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ATUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ATUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.