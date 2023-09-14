why Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $108.29

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] jumped around 0.78 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $104.79 at the close of the session, up 0.75%. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Cost Pressures, Viewer Expectations Play Prominently as M&E Businesses Seek Cloud Agility.

Akamai-commissioned study suggests increasing data volume, customer experience among factors influencing cloud computing considerations.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today published a new research study examining the trends behind the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry’s adoption of cloud technologies. The study, commissioned by Akamai and conducted by Forrester Consulting, surveyed 225 respondents from M&E businesses globally, the majority of whom either influence or have final decision-making authority over streaming architectures and/or cloud workflows within their organizations. The results showed that 73% of M&E businesses are considering moving away from large, legacy cloud providers in favor of more portable, cloud-native setups due to cost pressures, among other findings.

Akamai Technologies Inc. stock is now 24.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AKAM Stock saw the intraday high of $104.94 and lowest of $103.875 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 107.47, which means current price is +48.32% above from all time high which was touched on 08/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, AKAM reached a trading volume of 3493371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $108.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 22.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has AKAM stock performed recently?

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, AKAM shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.03, while it was recorded at 104.46 for the last single week of trading, and 87.64 for the last 200 days.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.88 and a Gross Margin at +58.03. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.48.

Return on Total Capital for AKAM is now 9.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.81. Additionally, AKAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] managed to generate an average of $53,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Akamai Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc. go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]

The top three institutional holders of AKAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AKAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AKAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.