Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] closed the trading session at $97.35 on 09/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $96.80, while the highest price level was $98.66. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM that CONSUMER DEMAND SPARKS ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO OPEN NEW ICON OF THE SEAS VACATIONS EARLY.

After Breaking All-Time Booking Records, the First-of-its-Kind Vacation is Now Open for 2025-26 and Visiting New Destinations in the Caribbean from Miami.

Following a record-breaking response to the new Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International is opening the highly anticipated vacation’s next lineup of 7-night adventures from Miami three months ahead of schedule. The cruise line saw the single largest booking day and highest volume booking week in its history when Icon was first revealed in October 2022. Royal Caribbean is answering the unprecedented interest with the early release of Icon’s 2025-2026 vacations to top-rated private island Perfect Day at CocoCay and new destinations: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Vacationers can be one of the first to book starting tomorrow, Sept. 13, on Royal Caribbean’s website. Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members have special access starting today.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 96.95 percent and weekly performance of -1.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, RCL reached to a volume of 3309698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $120.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.49, while it was recorded at 97.71 for the last single week of trading, and 77.50 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.