Wall Street Analyst Upgrade RB Global Inc. [RBA]. What else is Wall St. saying

RB Global Inc. [NYSE: RBA] plunged by -$0.66 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $65.638 during the day while it closed the day at $64.76. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that SmartEquip® Unveils ‘Out-of-the-Box’ Ready e-Commerce Store 2.0 Platform.

Quick-to-implement, modern e-commerce platform backed by powerful B2B network for dealers, fleets, distributors in industrial goods industry.

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA), a trusted global marketplace for insights, services and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles, today announced that its subsidiary SmartEquip has released a major enhancement to its digital parts commerce product. The new SmartEquip e-Commerce Store 2.0 platform can help dealers, fleet owners and authorized distributors in the industrial goods industry to set up a branded, digital parts shop quickly and easily. Those businesses can then manage their inventory, product support, sales and customers in one easy-to-use, self-serve platform.

RB Global Inc. stock has also loss -0.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RBA stock has inclined by 14.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.55% and gained 14.32% year-on date.

The market cap for RBA stock reached $11.65 billion, with 181.86 million shares outstanding and 180.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, RBA reached a trading volume of 4446749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RB Global Inc. [RBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBA shares is $71.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for RB Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RB Global Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBA in the course of the last twelve months was 92.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RBA stock trade performance evaluation

RB Global Inc. [RBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, RBA shares gained by 11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.83 for RB Global Inc. [RBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.15, while it was recorded at 65.71 for the last single week of trading, and 58.31 for the last 200 days.

RB Global Inc. [RBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RB Global Inc. [RBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. RB Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.44.

Return on Total Capital for RBA is now 12.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RB Global Inc. [RBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.20. Additionally, RBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RB Global Inc. [RBA] managed to generate an average of $99,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.RB Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RB Global Inc. [RBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RB Global Inc. go to 7.00%.

RB Global Inc. [RBA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.