Wall Street Analyst Upgrade American Express Company [AXP]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] closed the trading session at $159.14 on 09/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $158.62, while the highest price level was $160.70. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM that American Express and The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Announce Plans for New Centurion® Lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport.

17,000 square foot lounge will feature terrace with Manhattan skyline and airfield views and a piano lounge when it opens in 2026.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today, American Express and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey announced plans to expand the Centurion Lounge Network with its first ever location at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). At 17,000 square feet, the new Centurion Lounge will include an indoor terrace overlooking the airfield with views of the Manhattan skyline and a cocktail bar and piano lounge celebrating New Jersey’s rich jazz history. It will also feature signature Centurion Lounge amenities, including a menu inspired by local cuisine, several seating areas, dedicated workstations, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. The newly constructed lounge, located in the new Terminal A, is scheduled to open in 2026. American Express is the first credit card issuer to announce plans to open a proprietary lounge at EWR.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.71 percent and weekly performance of 0.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 2975510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $181.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.89.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.97 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.32, while it was recorded at 157.94 for the last single week of trading, and 162.58 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.70 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.41.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 16.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.74. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $96,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 14.80%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.