Wall Street Analyst Initiated GitLab Inc. [GTLB]. What else is Wall St. saying

GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ: GTLB] plunged by -$1.37 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $51.83 during the day while it closed the day at $50.98. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 11:30am Central Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1631790&tp_key=eecf936895.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GitLab Inc. stock has also gained 1.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GTLB stock has inclined by 0.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.12% and gained 12.19% year-on date.

The market cap for GTLB stock reached $7.82 billion, with 153.64 million shares outstanding and 98.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, GTLB reached a trading volume of 2862673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GitLab Inc. [GTLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLB shares is $61.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for GitLab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GitLab Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.43.

GTLB stock trade performance evaluation

GitLab Inc. [GTLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, GTLB shares gained by 11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.04 for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.32, while it was recorded at 52.07 for the last single week of trading, and 43.05 for the last 200 days.

GitLab Inc. [GTLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GitLab Inc. [GTLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.96 and a Gross Margin at +87.75. GitLab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.61.

Return on Total Capital for GTLB is now -26.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GitLab Inc. [GTLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.15. Additionally, GTLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GitLab Inc. [GTLB] managed to generate an average of -$79,406 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.GitLab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GitLab Inc. [GTLB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GitLab Inc. go to 38.10%.

GitLab Inc. [GTLB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GTLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GTLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GTLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.