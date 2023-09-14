Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.65%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM that EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 24 Sets Single-Week Franchise Record for Digital Units Sold and Brings More Ways to Play and Watch Ahead of NFL Kickoff Weekend.

Madden NFL 24 Sees More Players and Games Played in Launch Week Year-over-Year and Now Welcomes PlayStation® and Xbox Players to Participate in Free Trial This Weekend.

EA SPORTS™ Offers New Madden NFL 24 NFL+ Edition Making it Even Easier for Fans to Play and Watch the Sport They Love.

Over the last 12 months, EA stock dropped by -7.01%. The one-year Electronic Arts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.65. The average equity rating for EA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.75 billion, with 272.00 million shares outstanding and 270.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, EA stock reached a trading volume of 4105982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $144.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EA Stock Performance Analysis:

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, EA shares dropped by -0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.19, while it was recorded at 121.66 for the last single week of trading, and 123.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electronic Arts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.78 and a Gross Margin at +73.62. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.08.

Return on Total Capital for EA is now 14.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.48. Additionally, EA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] managed to generate an average of $59,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 6.35%.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.