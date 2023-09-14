Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Edgio Inc. [EGIO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Edgio Inc. [NASDAQ: EGIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.47%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Edgio Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

With 10-Q filed, Company regains compliance with applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Q2 2023 revenue of $95.8 million, 51% year over year growth.

Over the last 12 months, EGIO stock dropped by -76.15%. The one-year Edgio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.48. The average equity rating for EGIO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $191.27 million, with 222.46 million shares outstanding and 217.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, EGIO stock reached a trading volume of 5595163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Edgio Inc. [EGIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGIO shares is $2.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Edgio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edgio Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

EGIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Edgio Inc. [EGIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, EGIO shares gained by 16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.50 for Edgio Inc. [EGIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7687, while it was recorded at 0.8222 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9194 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edgio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edgio Inc. [EGIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.64 and a Gross Margin at +27.66. Edgio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.32.

Return on Total Capital for EGIO is now -28.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edgio Inc. [EGIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.39. Additionally, EGIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edgio Inc. [EGIO] managed to generate an average of -$139,305 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Edgio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EGIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edgio Inc. go to 15.00%.

Edgio Inc. [EGIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EGIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EGIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EGIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.