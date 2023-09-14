Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] Revenue clocked in at $490.70 million, down -60.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: VIR] loss -4.67% or -0.49 points to close at $10.00 with a heavy trading volume of 2606208 shares. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Vir Biotechnology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of September:.

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 12, at 5:10 a.m. PT / 8:10 a.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $10.50, the shares rose to $10.60 and dropped to $9.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIR points out that the company has recorded -57.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 4.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, VIR reached to a volume of 2606208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIR shares is $32.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vir Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.09.

Trading performance analysis for VIR stock

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.15. With this latest performance, VIR shares dropped by -24.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.08 for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.21, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading, and 22.90 for the last 200 days.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.56 and a Gross Margin at +89.99. Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.92.

Return on Total Capital for VIR is now 44.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.16. Additionally, VIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] managed to generate an average of $895,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]

The top three institutional holders of VIR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VIR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VIR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.