UBS slashes price target on Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] – find out why.

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] price plunged by -1.03 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Tronox Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX; the “Company”), the world’s leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today announced the closing of its $350 million incremental term loan under the Company’s existing credit agreement, the proceeds of which are expected to be used to repay outstanding borrowings under the Company’s existing revolving credit facilities and enhance available liquidity for upcoming capital expenditures.

“With the close of the transaction today, we have increased total available liquidity by approximately $350 million, while net leverage remained neutral,” said John Srivisal, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “This transaction preserves the ability for Tronox to prepay outstanding debt ahead of our nearest significant maturities, which remain 2028 and 2029, to reach our long-term gross debt target of $2.0 billion. The enhanced liquidity and incremental cash on hand will allow us to proceed with key capital investments in the business in the near term, primarily the mining extension projects for mines reaching end-of-life in South Africa. This will enable us to continue to realize the benefits from our vertically integrated portfolio, including internally sourced high-grade feedstock, as well as maintaining zircon production, which is a key co-product in our portfolio.”.

A sum of 3079782 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. Tronox Holdings plc shares reached a high of $13.639 and dropped to a low of $13.265 until finishing in the latest session at $13.40.

The one-year TROX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.79. The average equity rating for TROX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROX shares is $16.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Tronox Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tronox Holdings plc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROX in the course of the last twelve months was 34.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TROX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, TROX shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.41, while it was recorded at 13.51 for the last single week of trading, and 13.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tronox Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.10 and a Gross Margin at +22.52. Tronox Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.41.

Return on Total Capital for TROX is now 10.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.19. Additionally, TROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] managed to generate an average of $75,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Tronox Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

TROX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tronox Holdings plc go to 8.13%.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TROX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TROX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TROX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.