Truist slashes price target on Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] – find out why.

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] loss -3.04% or -3.75 points to close at $119.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3524645 shares. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Enphase Energy Begins Microinverter Shipments from Texas with Salcomp.

Enphase Energy and Salcomp will host a ribbon-cutting and installer training event today, Aug. 29, 2023, at Salcomp’s manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. Attendees will include leadership from both Enphase and Salcomp, as well a couple of hundred installers from the Enphase Installer Network (EIN).

It opened the trading session at $123.30, the shares rose to $123.68 and dropped to $118.585, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENPH points out that the company has recorded -43.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, ENPH reached to a volume of 3524645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $204.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for ENPH stock

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.24 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.07, while it was recorded at 121.52 for the last single week of trading, and 198.62 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.14. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.05.

Return on Total Capital for ENPH is now 24.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.26. Additionally, ENPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] managed to generate an average of $140,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 25.56%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ENPH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ENPH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.