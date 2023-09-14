The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell -8.02% so far this year. What now?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.01% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.43%. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Interpublic Group to Present at the BofA Securities Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic’s website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, IPG stock rose by 5.00%. The one-year The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.64. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.90 billion, with 385.70 million shares outstanding and 383.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, IPG stock reached a trading volume of 6390871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $39.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 21.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.43. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.87 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.18, while it was recorded at 31.66 for the last single week of trading, and 35.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.58 and a Gross Margin at +14.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Total Capital for IPG is now 17.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.22. Additionally, IPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] managed to generate an average of $16,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 5.30%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.