TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] is -14.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] slipped around -0.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.13 at the close of the session, down -5.42%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM that TG Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Fireside chat scheduled for Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:30 AM ET.

TG Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -14.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGTX Stock saw the intraday high of $10.8502 and lowest of $10.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.67, which means current price is +10.71% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 3373554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $28.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

How has TGTX stock performed recently?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.33. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.84 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.89, while it was recorded at 10.63 for the last single week of trading, and 17.62 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TGTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TGTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.