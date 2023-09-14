TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] moved down -0.82: Why It’s Important

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] traded at a low on 09/13/23, posting a -0.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.79. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM that TEGNA to Host Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 earnings results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The conference call will be webcast through the company’s website, and is open to investors, the financial community, the media and other members of the public.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3065370 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TEGNA Inc. stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.14%.

The market cap for TGNA stock reached $3.23 billion, with 217.83 million shares outstanding and 199.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, TGNA reached a trading volume of 3065370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

How has TGNA stock performed recently?

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, TGNA shares dropped by -7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.49, while it was recorded at 15.45 for the last single week of trading, and 17.56 for the last 200 days.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.82 and a Gross Margin at +44.67. TEGNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.21.

Return on Total Capital for TGNA is now 16.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.88. Additionally, TGNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] managed to generate an average of $99,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TGNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TGNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.