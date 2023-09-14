TD Cowen slashes price target on B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] – find out why.

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE: BGS] traded at a low on 09/13/23, posting a -2.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.74. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 9:42 PM that B&G Foods Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Offering of Senior Secured Notes.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today the pricing of an offering of $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.00% senior secured notes due 2028 in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The senior secured notes are being issued at a price of 99.502%. The offering, which has been upsized from the previously announced aggregate principal amount of $500.0 million, is expected to close on September 26, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The senior secured notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain domestic subsidiaries of B&G Foods (that guarantee B&G Foods’ existing senior secured credit agreement and existing senior unsecured notes). The senior secured notes will be secured by a first-priority security interest in certain collateral, which generally includes most of B&G Foods’ and the guarantors’ right or interest in or to property of any kind, except for real property and certain intangible assets, and which collateral also secures B&G Foods’ existing senior secured credit agreement on a pari passu basis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3050984 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of B&G Foods Inc. stands at 5.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.74%.

The market cap for BGS stock reached $801.53 million, with 72.24 million shares outstanding and 70.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 927.68K shares, BGS reached a trading volume of 3050984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGS shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for B&G Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-14-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B&G Foods Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has BGS stock performed recently?

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, BGS shares dropped by -16.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.09 for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.86, while it was recorded at 11.07 for the last single week of trading, and 13.61 for the last 200 days.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +17.77. B&G Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Total Capital for BGS is now 6.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 283.15. Additionally, BGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 275.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] managed to generate an average of -$3,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.B&G Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B&G Foods Inc. go to -11.24%.

Insider trade positions for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]

The top three institutional holders of BGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.