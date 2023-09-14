TD Cowen lifts Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] closed the trading session at $6.36 on 09/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.23, while the highest price level was $6.51. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Hims & Hers Named on Fortune Media and Great Place to Work’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care List.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine named the company on the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 208,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the healthcare industry. Earning a spot means that Hims & Hers is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.78 percent and weekly performance of -7.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, HIMS reached to a volume of 3223615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $12.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMS in the course of the last twelve months was 118.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

HIMS stock trade performance evaluation

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.96. With this latest performance, HIMS shares dropped by -10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.96 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 8.59 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.00 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -20.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.70. Additionally, HIMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$100,888 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HIMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HIMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.