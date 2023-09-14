PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Is Currently 0.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] price surged by 0.79 percent to reach at $1.41. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PepsiCo Announces Timing and Availability of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2023 (ended September 9) financial results and other related information on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 by posting the following materials and links on the company’s website at www.pepsico.com/investors.

A sum of 3780543 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.78M shares. PepsiCo Inc. shares reached a high of $180.14 and dropped to a low of $178.21 until finishing in the latest session at $179.68.

The one-year PEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.29. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $200.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 43.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.93 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.07, while it was recorded at 177.91 for the last single week of trading, and 181.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.73 and a Gross Margin at +53.38. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.31.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.92. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $28,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 8.54%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.