PACCAR Inc [PCAR] gain 26.22% so far this year. What now?

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] loss -2.28% or -1.94 points to close at $83.28 with a heavy trading volume of 2971106 shares. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR form a joint venture to advance battery cell production in the United States.

Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions business unit of Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI], Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding LLC (a Daimler Truck Group Company; DAX: DTR0CK; “Daimler Truck”) and PACCAR [NASDAQ: PCAR] are partnering to accelerate and localize battery cell production and the battery supply chain in the United States. The planned joint venture will manufacture battery cells for electric commercial vehicles and industrial applications, creating highly desirable U.S. manufacturing jobs in the growing clean technology sector. Total investment is expected to be in the range of $2-3 billion for the 21-gigawatt hour (GWh) factory.

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR will each own 30% of, and jointly control, the joint venture, which will initially focus on the lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery technology family for commercial battery-electric trucks. The LFP battery cells produced by the joint venture will be able to offer several advantages compared to other battery chemistries, including lower cost, longer life, and enhanced safety, without the need for nickel and cobalt raw materials. Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR expect to see growing demand for battery technology throughout this decade and U.S. customers will benefit from a state-of-the-art dedicated battery cell factory. EVE Energy [SZSE:310004] will serve as the technology partner in the joint venture with 10% ownership and will contribute its industry-leading battery cell design and manufacturing know-how. EVE Energy is a global leader in the manufacture of LFP battery cells for the vehicle industry and is publicly traded on the Shenzhen stock exchange.

It opened the trading session at $85.685, the shares rose to $86.30 and dropped to $82.665, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCAR points out that the company has recorded 14.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, PCAR reached to a volume of 2971106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $90.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.01.

Trading performance analysis for PCAR stock

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, PCAR shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.05, while it was recorded at 84.26 for the last single week of trading, and 75.29 for the last 200 days.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +16.45. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for PCAR is now 15.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.47. Additionally, PCAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] managed to generate an average of $96,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to 6.76%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PCAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PCAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.