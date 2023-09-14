Nomura slashes price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] – find out why.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] gained 1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $12.73 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM that GOODYEAR’S NEW COOPER® DISCOVERER ROAD+TRAIL AT DELIVERS DEPENDABLE ALL-SEASON DURABILITY ON AND OFF ROAD.

New Cooper® Discoverer Road+Trail™ AT features aggressive tread pattern, bold sidewalls and three-peak mountain snowflake designation .

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today introduced a new addition to the Cooper® Discoverer family of tires, the Cooper® Discoverer Road+Trail™ AT.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company represents 285.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.61 billion with the latest information. GT stock price has been found in the range of $12.29 to $12.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, GT reached a trading volume of 3124872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for GT stock

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, GT shares dropped by -2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.86, while it was recorded at 12.61 for the last single week of trading, and 12.17 for the last 200 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 3.56%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]

The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.