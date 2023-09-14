NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] fell -77.42% so far this year. What now?

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NSTG] price plunged by -5.76 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM that NanoString Launches the Most Comprehensive Spatial Proteomics Panel Ever Offered.

Empowering researchers to spatially profile more than 500 proteins simultaneously in FFPE tissue using abcam’s IHC-validated immuno-oncology antibody portfolio.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, announced today the launch of the latest assay for the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP). The GeoMx IO Proteome Atlas (IPA) is the industry’s most comprehensive spatial proteomics assay, enabling spatial profiling of more than 500 immuno-oncology (IO) relevant targets from FFPE (Formalin-Fixed, Paraffin-Embedded) tissue sections.

A sum of 3819929 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.37M shares. NanoString Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $2.23 and dropped to a low of $1.79 until finishing in the latest session at $1.80.

The one-year NSTG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.0. The average equity rating for NSTG stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSTG shares is $12.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NanoString Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoString Technologies Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67.

NSTG Stock Performance Analysis:

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.33. With this latest performance, NSTG shares dropped by -40.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.15 for NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.3615, while it was recorded at 1.7700 for the last single week of trading, and 7.1294 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NanoString Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] Institutonal Ownership Details

