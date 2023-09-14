Morgan Stanley lifts UBS Group AG [UBS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] gained 0.78% or 0.2 points to close at $25.99 with a heavy trading volume of 3077367 shares. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 11:05 AM that Eight UBS Financial Advisors in Southern California Pacific Desert Market named to Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list.

UBS is proud to announce that eight of the firm’s financial advisors in the UBS Pacific Desert Market areas of Southern California and Hawaii have been named to the Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2023. The Top Next-Gen list honors advisors all born in 1984 or later who are considered by Forbes to be excelling in the industry.

“These talented advisors represent the future of the wealth management industry, and I’d like to congratulate each of them on this achievement,” said Justin Frame, Pacific Desert Market Head, UBS Wealth Management USA. “They have shown a deep commitment to helping our clients plan for their families’ financial needs now and into the future. We look forward to their continued success in helping us deliver exceptional services to our clients.”.

It opened the trading session at $26.09, the shares rose to $26.245 and dropped to $25.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UBS points out that the company has recorded 31.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -90.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, UBS reached to a volume of 3077367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $32.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 261.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.28.

Trading performance analysis for UBS stock

UBS Group AG [UBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, UBS shares gained by 10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.78 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.91, while it was recorded at 25.73 for the last single week of trading, and 20.82 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.90. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.19.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.60. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $100,365 per employee.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 10.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at UBS Group AG [UBS]

The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.