Morgan Stanley lifts Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RXRX] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.88 during the day while it closed the day at $8.60. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Recursion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -4.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RXRX stock has declined by -13.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.71% and gained 11.54% year-on date.

The market cap for RXRX stock reached $1.89 billion, with 196.56 million shares outstanding and 183.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, RXRX reached a trading volume of 3796508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $15.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

RXRX stock trade performance evaluation

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, RXRX shares dropped by -7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.49 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 8.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.34 for the last 200 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -616.74 and a Gross Margin at -22.11. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -601.05.

Return on Total Capital for RXRX is now -45.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.50. Additionally, RXRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 12.00%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RXRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RXRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.