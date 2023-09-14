Market cap of Tapestry Inc. [TPR] reaches 6.93B – now what?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] slipped around -0.97 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $30.55 at the close of the session, down -3.08%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Tapestry, Inc. Delivers Record EPS in Fiscal Year 2023.

Drove Significant Operating Margin Expansion in the Fourth Quarter Fueled by a Gross Margin Increase of 350 Basis Points Versus Last Year.

Increased Fourth Quarter Diluted EPS by over 20% Versus Last Year to $0.95.

Tapestry Inc. stock is now -19.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TPR Stock saw the intraday high of $31.41 and lowest of $30.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.48, which means current price is +0.39% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 4515084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $48.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-14-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TPR stock performed recently?

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -14.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.24 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.21, while it was recorded at 31.50 for the last single week of trading, and 40.64 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.70 and a Gross Margin at +70.88. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02.

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.