Market cap of SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS] reaches 25.39M – now what?

SHF Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SHFS] traded at a high on 09/13/23, posting a 22.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.55. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Safe Harbor Financial Hits Key Milestone by Helping to Process Over $20 Billion in Cannabis Related Funds.

Recognized leader in managing funds safely into the financial system, while growing the deposit base with partner financial institutions and expanding credit options to the cannabis industry.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2892350 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SHF Holdings Inc. stands at 16.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.15%.

The market cap for SHFS stock reached $25.39 million, with 43.86 million shares outstanding and 21.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 82.93K shares, SHFS reached a trading volume of 2892350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SHF Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has SHFS stock performed recently?

SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.90. With this latest performance, SHFS shares gained by 12.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.56 for SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4801, while it was recorded at 0.4559 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9003 for the last 200 days.

SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SHF Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS]

The top three institutional holders of SHFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SHFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SHFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.