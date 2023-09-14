Market cap of ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] reaches 3.90B – now what?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] jumped around 0.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.88 at the close of the session, up 2.78%. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

ImmunoGen, Inc., (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) approved, effective as of August 31, 2023, grants of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 59,260 shares of its common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering an aggregate of 29,630 shares of its common stock under the Inducement Plan to four new employees.

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of ImmunoGen (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with ImmunoGen, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

ImmunoGen Inc. stock is now 220.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMGN Stock saw the intraday high of $16.435 and lowest of $15.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.69, which means current price is +340.50% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, IMGN reached a trading volume of 5421750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $23.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 282.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.41 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 15.64 for the last single week of trading, and 9.93 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.06 and a Gross Margin at +98.20. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.93.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -75.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.39. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$804,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IMGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IMGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.