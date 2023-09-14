Market cap of DZS Inc. [DZSI] reaches 78.67M – now what?

DZS Inc. [NASDAQ: DZSI] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.57 during the day while it closed the day at $2.42. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that DZS Secures $29.7 Million in Financing.

“As a major shareholder of DZS since 2016, we are inspired by the progress the company has made since the Board of Directors appointed Charlie Vogt as President and CEO of DZS in August 2020,” said Mr. Min Woo Nam, CEO of DNI. “The company’s committment to innovation spanning fixed and mobile networks has generated exciting interest around the world. DNI is encouraged with the company’s future prospects and remains committed to support DZS. DNI expects DZS to convert many of the active trials across North America and EMEA to new customer logo wins in 2023 and 2024 as well as implementing a disciplined focus on net operating income and free cashflow.”.

DZS Inc. stock has also gained 12.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DZSI stock has declined by -36.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.55% and lost -80.91% year-on date.

The market cap for DZSI stock reached $78.67 million, with 31.05 million shares outstanding and 21.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 283.62K shares, DZSI reached a trading volume of 3336199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DZS Inc. [DZSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DZSI shares is $7.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DZSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for DZS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DZS Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DZSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

DZSI stock trade performance evaluation

DZS Inc. [DZSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.04. With this latest performance, DZSI shares dropped by -1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DZSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.94 for DZS Inc. [DZSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9800, while it was recorded at 1.9800 for the last single week of trading, and 7.5000 for the last 200 days.

DZS Inc. [DZSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DZS Inc. [DZSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.69 and a Gross Margin at +30.73. DZS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.96.

Return on Total Capital for DZSI is now -14.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DZS Inc. [DZSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.05. Additionally, DZSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DZS Inc. [DZSI] managed to generate an average of -$48,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.DZS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DZS Inc. [DZSI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DZSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DZS Inc. go to 20.00%.

DZS Inc. [DZSI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DZSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DZSI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DZSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.