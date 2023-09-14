Market Analysts see Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gaining to $3.50. Time to buy?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] gained 4.33% on the last trading session, reaching $0.44 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Ocugen Announces Positive Clinical Study Update from the Phase 1/2 Trial of OCU400, a Modifier Gene Therapy Product Candidate, for the Treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA).

Favorable safety and tolerability profile of OCU400 investigational drug product in RP and LCA subjects to date.

Clinical study update suggests continued positive trends in Best-Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) and Multi-Luminance Mobility Testing (MLMT), as well as positive trends in Low-Luminance Visual Acuity (LLVA) among treated eyes.

Ocugen Inc. represents 256.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $116.46 million with the latest information. OCGN stock price has been found in the range of $0.4223 to $0.448.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 2884448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for OCGN stock

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5138, while it was recorded at 0.4246 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8429 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

