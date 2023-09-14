Mainz Biomed N.V. [MYNZ] Is Currently 15.85 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mainz Biomed N.V. [NASDAQ: MYNZ] surged by $0.58 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.38 during the day while it closed the day at $4.24. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 3:01 AM that Mainz Biomed’s ColoFuture Study, Evaluating its Novel mRNA Biomarkers, Reports Groundbreaking Topline Results Demonstrating Sensitivity for Colorectal Cancer of 94% with Specificity of 97% and Advanced Adenoma Sensitivity of 81%.

Multiple novel mRNA biomarkers identified for potential integration into pivotal FDA PMA clinical trial (ReconAAsense).

Mainz Biomed N.V. stock has also gained 32.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MYNZ stock has declined by -14.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.06% and lost -40.28% year-on date.

The market cap for MYNZ stock reached $66.86 million, with 14.92 million shares outstanding and 12.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.69K shares, MYNZ reached a trading volume of 4580473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mainz Biomed N.V. [MYNZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYNZ shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYNZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Mainz Biomed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mainz Biomed N.V. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYNZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 83.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

MYNZ stock trade performance evaluation

Mainz Biomed N.V. [MYNZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.50. With this latest performance, MYNZ shares gained by 30.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYNZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Mainz Biomed N.V. [MYNZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 5.60 for the last 200 days.

Mainz Biomed N.V. [MYNZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mainz Biomed N.V. [MYNZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -5017.97 and a Gross Margin at -30.01. Mainz Biomed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4979.90.

Return on Total Capital for MYNZ is now -239.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -242.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -257.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -174.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mainz Biomed N.V. [MYNZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.83. Additionally, MYNZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mainz Biomed N.V. [MYNZ] managed to generate an average of -$412,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Mainz Biomed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Mainz Biomed N.V. [MYNZ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MYNZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MYNZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MYNZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.