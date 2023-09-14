KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] stock Initiated by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $3.50

KULR Technology Group Inc. [AMEX: KULR] loss -31.24% on the last trading session, reaching $0.40 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM that KULR Announces Pricing of $2.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

KULR CEO to Participate in Public Offering as Company Pays Down Debt and Funds Growth.

KULR Technology Group Inc. represents 115.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.82 million with the latest information. KULR stock price has been found in the range of $0.36 to $0.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 516.95K shares, KULR reached a trading volume of 4901907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KULR shares is $3.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KULR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for KULR Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KULR Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for KULR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for KULR stock

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.62. With this latest performance, KULR shares dropped by -53.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KULR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.52 for KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7792, while it was recorded at 0.5633 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9579 for the last 200 days.

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.76 and a Gross Margin at +53.68. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -486.56.

Return on Total Capital for KULR is now -130.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -142.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.06. Additionally, KULR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] managed to generate an average of -$313,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.KULR Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]

The top three institutional holders of KULR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KULR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KULR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.