Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] moved up 3.59: Why It’s Important

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] gained 3.59% or 1.84 points to close at $53.07 with a heavy trading volume of 3364159 shares. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Knight-Swift Transportation and TriumphPay Bring Security and Speed to Carrier Payments.

Knight-Swift senior vice president of Logistics Reed Stultz commented, “Our relationship with TriumphPay enables us to continue to improve our technology and the payment experience for our carriers, provide transparency to the payments process and empower more professional drivers to grow their business, even in current market conditions.”.

It opened the trading session at $51.14, the shares rose to $54.24 and dropped to $50.755, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KNX points out that the company has recorded 0.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -16.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, KNX reached to a volume of 3364159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $62.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for KNX stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, KNX shares dropped by -11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.41, while it was recorded at 52.21 for the last single week of trading, and 56.20 for the last 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.38.

Return on Total Capital for KNX is now 11.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.05. Additionally, KNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] managed to generate an average of $27,064 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 6.71%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.