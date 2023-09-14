Jefferies slashes price target on Coty Inc. [COTY] – find out why.

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] slipped around -0.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.27 at the close of the session, down -1.23%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 12:42 PM that Coty Inc. Prices €500 Million of Senior Secured Notes.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty”), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, today announced the pricing of €500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) issued by Coty and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, HFC Prestige Products, Inc. and HFC Prestige International U.S. LLC (the “Co-Issuers” and collectively with Coty, the “Issuers”) in a private offering. Coty will receive gross proceeds of €500 million in connection with the offering of the Notes. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on September 19, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Notes will be senior secured obligations of the Issuers and will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each of Coty’s subsidiaries (other than the Co-Issuers) that guarantee, and will be secured by first priority liens on the same collateral that secures, Coty’s obligations under Coty’s existing senior secured credit facilities and senior secured notes. The collateral security will be released upon the Notes achieving investment grade ratings from two out of the three ratings agencies.

Coty Inc. stock is now 31.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COTY Stock saw the intraday high of $11.53 and lowest of $11.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.46, which means current price is +31.20% above from all time high which was touched on 07/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 3335945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc. [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.91 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.82, while it was recorded at 11.40 for the last single week of trading, and 10.96 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.79 and a Gross Margin at +60.44. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10.

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 18.30%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc. [COTY]

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.