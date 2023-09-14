Frontline plc [FRO] Is Currently -0.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Frontline plc [NYSE: FRO] closed the trading session at $16.71 on 09/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.605, while the highest price level was $17.00. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 1:29 AM that FRO – Second Quarter and Six Months 2023 Results.

FRONTLINE PLC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2023.

Frontline plc (the “Company” or “Frontline”), today reported unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, 2023:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.64 percent and weekly performance of 1.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, FRO reached to a volume of 3950132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontline plc [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Frontline plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline plc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

FRO stock trade performance evaluation

Frontline plc [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, FRO shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.84 for Frontline plc [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.68, while it was recorded at 16.78 for the last single week of trading, and 15.39 for the last 200 days.

Frontline plc [FRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline plc [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline plc [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Frontline plc [FRO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.