Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] Revenue clocked in at $152.40 million, down -7.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Evolution Petroleum Corporation [AMEX: EPM] slipped around -1.85 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.00 at the close of the session, down -20.90%. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Evolution Petroleum and PEDEVCO Enter into Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop PEDEVCO’s Chaveroo Field in the Permian Basin.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) (“Evolution”) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) (“PEDEVCO”) today announced entry into a definitive Participation Agreement to jointly develop PEDEVCO’s Chaveroo oilfield in the Northwest Shelf (“NWS”) of southeastern New Mexico, a conventional oil-bearing San Andres field in the Permian Basin located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties. The Chaveroo field was originally developed with vertical wells on 40-acre spacing. PEDEVCO has drilled ten horizontal infill wells on ~20-acre spacing which yields most of the field’s current production. The agreement covers approximately 16,000 acres with average working interest (“WI”) and net revenue interest (“NRI”) of 100% and 82%, respectively, all currently owned by PEDEVCO. Evolution will farm-in for an average 50% WI in future horizontal drilling locations on a block-by-block basis with PEDEVCO remaining the operator.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation stock is now -7.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EPM Stock saw the intraday high of $7.98 and lowest of $6.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.11, which means current price is +29.87% above from all time high which was touched on 08/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 480.88K shares, EPM reached a trading volume of 5321319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPM shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolution Petroleum Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has EPM stock performed recently?

Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.08. With this latest performance, EPM shares dropped by -28.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.54 for Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 8.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.42 for the last 200 days.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.94. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.34.

Return on Total Capital for EPM is now 58.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.17. Additionally, EPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] managed to generate an average of $3,994,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM]

The top three institutional holders of EPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.