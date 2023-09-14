Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] Is Currently -40.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EIGR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -40.58% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -49.38%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Eiger to Discontinue Phase 3 LIMT-2 Trial of Peginterferon Lambda in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis Delta.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for rare metabolic diseases, today announced its decision to discontinue the Phase 3 LIMT-2 study of peginterferon lambda in patients with chronic hepatitis delta (CHD). The decision is based on the recommendation of the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the study following its quarterly safety review. In a communication dated September 7, 2023, the DSMB recommended the discontinuation of the LIMT-2 study due to observations of four patients with hepatobiliary events that resulted in liver decompensation.

“The study discontinuation is disappointing, especially for patients with chronic hepatitis delta who have limited treatment options,” said David Apelian, MD, PhD, MBA, CEO of Eiger. “We will work closely with FDA and our investigators to conduct an orderly termination of the LIMT-2 study in the interest of patient safety.”.

Over the last 12 months, EIGR stock dropped by -94.31%. The one-year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.33. The average equity rating for EIGR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.41 million, with 44.30 million shares outstanding and 39.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 444.12K shares, EIGR stock reached a trading volume of 3505791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIGR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

EIGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.38. With this latest performance, EIGR shares dropped by -33.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.62 for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7444, while it was recorded at 0.6245 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2755 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -687.78 and a Gross Margin at +80.13. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -717.71.

Return on Total Capital for EIGR is now -92.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.68. Additionally, EIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] managed to generate an average of -$1,728,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] Institutonal Ownership Details

