Danaher Corporation [DHR] Revenue clocked in at $30.36 billion, down -4.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] price surged by 1.66 percent to reach at $4.12. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of its common stock, payable on October 27, 2023 to holders of record on October 12, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ABOUT DANAHERDanaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher’s globally diverse team of approximately 81,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life’s Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

A sum of 2901270 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.76M shares. Danaher Corporation shares reached a high of $255.735 and dropped to a low of $242.96 until finishing in the latest session at $252.45.

The one-year DHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.44. The average equity rating for DHR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Danaher Corporation [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $281.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 5.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

DHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 252.01, while it was recorded at 250.85 for the last single week of trading, and 251.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Danaher Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.63 and a Gross Margin at +60.21. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 12.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.41. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] managed to generate an average of $89,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

DHR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to -0.03%.

Danaher Corporation [DHR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.