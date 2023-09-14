Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] is -58.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNXA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.85%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 11:44 AM that Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K.

As previously disclosed, on July 26, 2023, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq indicating that the Company’s stockholders’ equity as reported in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2023 did not satisfy the continued listing requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires that a listed company’s stockholders’ equity be at least $2.5 million (the “Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement”). The Company timely submitted a compliance plan to the Panel and is awaiting a decision by the Panel regarding the Company’s plan. On October 10, 2022, the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq notified the Company that the bid price of its shares of common stock had closed at less than $1 per share over the previous consecutive business days and, as a result, the company did not comply with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). The Panel previously granted the Company’s requested extension until October 9, 2023 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Over the last 12 months, CNXA stock dropped by -86.56%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.13 million, with 22.37 million shares outstanding and 16.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, CNXA stock reached a trading volume of 12198568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

CNXA Stock Performance Analysis:

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.85. With this latest performance, CNXA shares dropped by -27.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.94 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1269, while it was recorded at 0.0928 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1847 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.44 and a Gross Margin at +26.65. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -307.60.

Return on Total Capital for CNXA is now -231.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -644.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -736.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.92. Additionally, CNXA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] managed to generate an average of -$6,471,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] Institutonal Ownership Details

