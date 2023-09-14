Citigroup slashes price target on Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] – find out why.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] loss -0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $12.09 price per share at the time. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Mubadala Commits $1 Billion to Blue Owl Capital’s Technology Lending Strategy.

Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), an Abu Dhabi-based global sovereign investor, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Blue Owl Capital (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager. The partnership was established with a $1 billion commitment to Blue Owl’s Credit platform and will initially focus on its Technology Lending strategy, which provides financing solutions for a broad range of technology and software companies.

“We are proud to form a strategic partnership with a high-performing and renowned investor such as Mubadala,” said Doug Ostrover, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Blue Owl. “This mandate reflects the depth of our direct lending capabilities within the technology sector and our ability to deliver differentiated solutions that enable our clients to meet their investment objectives. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Mubadala as we work together to drive value across our strategy.”.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. represents 459.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.73 billion with the latest information. OWL stock price has been found in the range of $12.045 to $12.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 3424398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.22.

Trading performance analysis for OWL stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.27 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.76, while it was recorded at 12.05 for the last single week of trading, and 11.42 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +80.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for OWL is now 0.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.20. Additionally, OWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] managed to generate an average of -$17,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 21.21%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.