Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $37

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CSSE] closed the trading session at $0.34 on 09/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.345, while the highest price level was $0.43. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Crackle Connex Works With Amazon Publisher Direct to Provide New Advertising Capabilities on Its Content and Apps.

Crackle Connex has implemented a streamlined integration path between Amazon Publisher Direct and AWS Elemental MediaTailor, helping Amazon DSP advertisers access supply across more devices.

Free streaming service Crackle will become one of the first third-party publishers to support Amazon Interactive Video Ads, allowing consumers to learn more about a product or add a product to their Amazon shopping cart directly from the screen during an ad break. Chicken Soup for the Soul and Redbox apps are expected to support Interactive Video Ads a short time later.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -93.26 percent and weekly performance of -15.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -88.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -65.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -75.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 415.23K shares, CSSE reached to a volume of 8908174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSSE shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

CSSE stock trade performance evaluation

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.85. With this latest performance, CSSE shares dropped by -65.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.55 for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8206, while it was recorded at 0.3671 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8894 for the last 200 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.84 and a Gross Margin at +6.44. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.17.

Return on Total Capital for CSSE is now -26.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 627.52. Additionally, CSSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 597.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE] managed to generate an average of -$76,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE]: Institutional Ownership

