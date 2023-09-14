CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] Stock trading around $79.07 per share: What’s Next?

CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE: CBRE] slipped around -5.69 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $79.07 at the close of the session, down -6.71%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:26 AM that CORRECTING and REPLACING CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the Barclays 2023 Global Financial Services Conference.

Event time in first paragraph of release should read 10:30 am (instead of 10 am).

CBRE Group Inc. stock is now 2.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CBRE Stock saw the intraday high of $85.6294 and lowest of $77.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 89.58, which means current price is +19.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, CBRE reached a trading volume of 4900228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBRE shares is $95.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CBRE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBRE Group Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBRE in the course of the last twelve months was 47.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CBRE stock performed recently?

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, CBRE shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.42 for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.58, while it was recorded at 83.89 for the last single week of trading, and 79.71 for the last 200 days.

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.43 and a Gross Margin at +19.38. CBRE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.57.

Return on Total Capital for CBRE is now 10.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.63. Additionally, CBRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] managed to generate an average of $12,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.CBRE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE Group Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]

The top three institutional holders of CBRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CBRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CBRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.