Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $1

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] traded at a low on 09/13/23, posting a -22.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.17. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Astra Space, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split.

1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split for Class A Common Stock Expected to Begin Trading on Reverse Split-Adjusted Basis on September 14, 2023.

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) (“Astra” or the “Company”) is announcing that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of Astra’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 (the “Class A common stock”) per share, and Astra’s Class B common stock, par value $0.0001(the “Class B common stock”) at a ratio of 1-for-15 (the “Reverse Stock Split Ratio”). The Reverse Stock Split is expected to become effective immediately after the close of the trading day on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “NASDAQ”) on September 13, 2023 (the “Effective Time”) and the Class A Common Stock will begin trading on the NASDAQ on a reverse split-adjusted basis on September 14, 2023 under the ticker symbol “ASTR”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6358421 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Astra Space Inc. stands at 14.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.99%.

The market cap for ASTR stock reached $45.04 million, with 271.41 million shares outstanding and 214.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, ASTR reached a trading volume of 6358421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTR shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has ASTR stock performed recently?

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.04. With this latest performance, ASTR shares dropped by -47.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.52 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3245, while it was recorded at 0.2190 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4234 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2812.29 and a Gross Margin at -246.74. Astra Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4391.01.

Return on Total Capital for ASTR is now -97.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -158.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.61. Additionally, ASTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] managed to generate an average of -$1,146,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]

