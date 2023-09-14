Asana Inc. [ASAN] Revenue clocked in at $606.50 million, up 36.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.32%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Asana to Hold Investor Day on October 3, 2023.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, today announced that it will hold an investor session beginning at 11:10am ET (8:10am PT) on Tuesday, October 3, as part of the Work Innovation Summit in New York City. Investors can register to attend the event in-person here.

The live webcast and replay of the investor session will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

Over the last 12 months, ASAN stock dropped by -34.34%. The one-year Asana Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.13. The average equity rating for ASAN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.11 billion, with 219.00 million shares outstanding and 79.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, ASAN stock reached a trading volume of 3815848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $23.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

ASAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Asana Inc. [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.05 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.65, while it was recorded at 19.67 for the last single week of trading, and 18.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asana Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.76. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -73.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.15. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$228,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Asana Inc. [ASAN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ASAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ASAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.