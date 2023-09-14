American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is -16.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] price surged by 1.94 percent to reach at $1.51. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that AEP BOARD ELECTS SLOAT CHAIR, NAMES STODDARD BOARD MEMBER.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has elected Julie Sloat chair of the Board, effective Oct. 2. Sloat is AEP’s president and chief executive officer. In addition, Daniel G. “Dan” Stoddard, retired senior vice president, chief nuclear officer and president of Contracted Assets for Dominion Energy, has been elected to the Board.

Nicholas K. Akins will be retiring and stepping down from his position as executive chair of AEP’s Board on Oct. 1.

A sum of 2929593 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.18M shares. American Electric Power Company Inc. shares reached a high of $79.65 and dropped to a low of $77.985 until finishing in the latest session at $79.33.

The one-year AEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.76. The average equity rating for AEP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $94.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-14-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

AEP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.00, while it was recorded at 78.01 for the last single week of trading, and 88.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Electric Power Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.03. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $135,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 5.20%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.