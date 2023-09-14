AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] Stock trading around $0.21 per share: What’s Next?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.86%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that AgEagle Chairman and CEO Interviewed Live on FOX Business Network’s “The Big Money Show”.

Created specifically for applications in defense, fire and rescue, law enforcement and border patrol, among other sectors, the eBee VISION is a high performance, high endurance UAS designed to detect, track and geo-locate persons or points of interest during both day or night missions. Weighing just 3.5 pounds, deployable by one person in less than three minutes and providing real-time, high resolution video intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance during its up to 90-minute flight time, the eBee VISION is a powerful alternative to larger, military grade drones on the market.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, UAVS stock dropped by -66.18%.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.62 million, with 109.51 million shares outstanding and 100.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, UAVS stock reached a trading volume of 3115033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

UAVS Stock Performance Analysis:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.86. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2097, while it was recorded at 0.1876 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3498 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.30 and a Gross Margin at +23.81. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -305.08.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -34.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.81. Additionally, UAVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$633,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UAVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UAVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.