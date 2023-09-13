why KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.76

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $64.219 during the day while it closed the day at $63.79. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 10:49 AM that KKR to Invest ₹ 2,069.50 Crore in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited at an Equity Value of ₹ 8.361 Lakh Crore; to Increase Equity Stake From 1.17% to 1.42%.

KKR’S FOLLOW-ON INVESTMENT IN RRVL REAFFIRMS ITS BELIEF IN THE MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND RELIANCE RETAIL’S BUSINESS MODEL.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (“RRVL”) announced today that global investment firm KKR, through an affiliate, will invest ₹ 2,069.50 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 8.361 lakh crore, which makes it among the top four companies by equity value in the country.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock has also gained 2.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KKR stock has inclined by 14.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.02% and gained 37.42% year-on date.

The market cap for KKR stock reached $53.46 billion, with 861.55 million shares outstanding and 642.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 3360446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $72.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.30.

KKR stock trade performance evaluation

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.62 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.16, while it was recorded at 62.58 for the last single week of trading, and 54.23 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 12.63%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.