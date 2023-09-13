why KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.03

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] slipped around -0.79 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.13 at the close of the session, down -4.67%. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 6:10 AM that KE Holdings Inc. Announces Upsizing and Extension of Share Repurchase Program and a Special Cash Dividend.

KE Holdings Inc. stock is now 15.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEKE Stock saw the intraday high of $17.04 and lowest of $16.035 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.08, which means current price is +17.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.68M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 9929900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $25.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 25.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has BEKE stock performed recently?

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.89. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.86 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.93, while it was recorded at 16.92 for the last single week of trading, and 16.75 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.13 and a Gross Margin at +22.71. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.28.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.69. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] managed to generate an average of -$16,357 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 65.49%.

Insider trade positions for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BEKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BEKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.