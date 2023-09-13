Walmart Inc. [WMT] gain 16.03% so far this year. What now?

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.65%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Walmart leadership to participate in upcoming investor events.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that company leadership will participate in upcoming investor events, with several including live webcasts on Walmart’s investor relations website at stock.walmart.com.

September 6: Global Staples Conference – hosted by Barclays. Walmart Investor Relations will participate in meetings.

Over the last 12 months, WMT stock rose by 20.23%. The one-year Walmart Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.62. The average equity rating for WMT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $442.00 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, WMT stock reached a trading volume of 3896161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $178.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Walmart Inc. [WMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.57 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.76, while it was recorded at 163.51 for the last single week of trading, and 149.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walmart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.91.

Return on Total Capital for WMT is now 16.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, WMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] managed to generate an average of $5,562 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.50.Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

WMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 7.37%.

Walmart Inc. [WMT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.